Smith scores 14, East Tennessee State takes down North Alabama 78-74

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jaylen Smith scored 14 points as East Tennessee State beat North Alabama 78-74 on Saturday.

Smith also added six assists and three steals for the Buccaneers (3-1). Brian Taylor II, Jordan McCullum and Cam Morris III added 11 points apiece.

Donte Bacchus finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Lions (2-2). Dallas Howell also scored 19 points and had four assists for North Alabama. Canin Jefferson also put up 15 points.

