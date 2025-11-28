Harmon’s last-second basket lifts No. 4 Texas women to 66-64 win over No. 2 South Carolina

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Lee scored 19 points and Rori Harmon made a 10-foot floater with a second left…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Lee scored 19 points and Rori Harmon made a 10-foot floater with a second left to lift No. 4 Texas over No. 2 South Carolina 66-64 on Thursday in the women’s title game of the Players Era Championship.

Harmon had been held in check by the Gamecocks, having scored just four points until she drove to the left side of the key and pulled up for the winning shot.

Harmon also had nine assists to become the program’s career leader. She was selected the tournament MVP.

After squandering a six-point lead early in the third quarter and eventually falling behind by eight, the Longhorns (7-0) clawed their way back by outscoring South Carolina 24-14 the rest of the way.

Madison Booker finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Texas. Justice Carlton had 13 points and eight boards.

Four players scored in double figures for South Carolina (7-1), led by Ta’Niya Latson and Joyce Edwards with 16 points apiece. Tessa Johnson added 13, and Madina Okot posted her sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

It was South Carolina’s first defeat since losing to Connecticut in the NCAA championship game in April.

NO. 3 UCLA 89, DUKE 59

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez scored 23 points and UCLA defeated Duke in the third-place game of the women’s Players Era Championship.

Handed their first loss this season the night before, 76-65 by second-ranked South Carolina, the Bruins came out red-hot even without star center Lauren Betts, who injured her left arm Wednesday.

UCLA (7-1) led 30-7 after shooting 60% (12 of 20) from the field in the first quarter, including 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. The Bruins also did a good job at the defensive end, forcing the Blue Devils (3-5) to commit six turnovers.

The Bruins shot 46.9% in the first half and took a 43-25 lead into halftime. Duke was 9 of 32 (28.1%) from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

Five players scored in double figures for UCLA. Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds. Kiki Rice had 17 points and six rebounds. Gianna Kneepkens added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Angela Dugalic had 12 points and eight boards.

UCLA shot a season-high 59.1% from 3-point range, hitting 13 of 22 from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils were led by Ashlon Jackson, who had 18 points. Toby Fournier posted her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Delaney Thomas scored 10.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 95, HOFSTRA 38

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 13 points and Maryland coasted to a win over Hofstra on Thursday to wrap up the Cancun Challenge.

The Terrapins (9-0) got their real challenge in the opener when they defeated No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Addi Mack, Marya Boiko and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu all scored 10 for Maryland, which shot 58%, had a 40-17 rebounding advantage and forced 24 turnovers, good for 41 points. The Terps played 13 players, 11 played double-figure minutes and 12 scored. None played more than 21 minutes.

Olivia VanPatten scored eight points to lead the Pride (1-4), who shot 33% (14 of 42).

NO. 8 TCU 68, RICHMOND 52

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Marta Suarez hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Olivia Miles added 19 and TCU beat Richmond in the Riviera Division at the Cancun Challenge.

Suarez shot 9 of 14 from the field, 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and Miles added eight rebounds and six assists for TCU (7-0). Donovyn Hunter had 12 points.

Miles scored seven points in an 11-4 opening run and the Horned Frogs never trailed. TCU outscored the Spiders 25-8 in the second quarter to take a 49-23 lead into halftime. Richmond went 3 of 10 from the field and committed five turnovers.

Maggie Doogan led Richmond (5-2) with 23 points and Ally Sweeney scored 11.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 83, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 48

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo and freshman Nyla Brooks each scored 14 points, Indya Nivar secured the second triple-double in program history and North Carolina beat South Dakota State to begin the Cancun Challenge.

Nivar had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals to join her former teammate Alyssa Ustby in the program record book for triple-doubles. Nivar made her 10th steal with just over three minutes to go and her teammates on the bench celebrated the triple-double.

Nyla Harris, who missed the last game, added 12 points in nine minutes off the bench for North Carolina (6-1). Brooks was coming off a career-high 18-point performance while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc against UNCG to earn ACC freshman of the week honors.

Brooklyn Meyer scored 16 points for South Dakota State (5-1). The Jackrabbits were selected to take the Summit League crown in the preseason poll after going 16-0 in conference action last year and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

NO. 17 VANDERBILT 88, OREGON STATE 66

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 23 of her season-high 35 points in the first half, Justin Pissott hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and Vanderbilt beat Oregon State in the Island Division of the Paradise Jam.

The Commodores (7-0) play undefeated BYU in the championship game on Saturday. Oregon State (5-1) takes on Virginia Tech in the consolation game.

Pissott and Aubrey Galvan hit 3-pointers before Blakes stole a pass and took it for a layup to give the Commodores an 8-0 lead just 71 seconds into the game and Jada Brown hit a 3 that stretch the lead to 13 points at the end of the first quarter.

Pissott hit a 3-pointer 89 seconds into the third quarter that made it 50-38 and Vanderbilt led by double figures the rest of the way. The Commodores scored 19 of the first 23 second-half points, capped by a 10-0 run that culminated when Blakes made a driving layup that made it 62-42 with 3:34 remaining in the third.

Ally Schimel had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jenna Villa also scored 15 points, and Lizzy Williamson added 14 for the Beavers.

NO. 25 NC STATE 79, GREEN BAY 67

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Zoe Brooks scored 21 points, Khamil Pierre had a career-high 21 rebounds and N.C. State pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Green Bay in the Cancun Classic on Thursday.

Brooks and Pierre both had eight points in the final period when the Wolfpack made 10 of 14 shots to 6 of 15 for the Phoenix, who were tied with a minute to play in the third quarter.

Zamareya Jones had 17 points for N.C. State (4-3) and Pierre, who moved into a tie for the third most rebounds in a game, added 12.

Gracie Grzesk scored 20 points for the Phoenix (5-2). Jenna Guyer added 15 and Carley Duffney 10.

