SIU-Edwardsville faces Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (3-3) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5;…

Alabama State Hornets (3-3) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and SIU-Edwardsville meet at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Cougars have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. SIU-Edwardsville is the best team in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Hornets are 3-3 in non-conference play. Alabama State has a 1-2 record against teams above .500.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ring Malith is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Jo Valrie is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Micah Simpsom is averaging 17 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hornets. Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.