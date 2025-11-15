Silas Demary Jr. scores 21 to help No. 3 UConn hold off AJ Dybantsa and No. 7 BYU in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 21 points and made a crucial steal to help third-ranked UConn hold off…

BOSTON (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 21 points and made a crucial steal to help third-ranked UConn hold off a late rally by No. 7 BYU for an 86-84 victory Saturday night.

Tarris Reed Jr. added 21 points and eight rebounds. Alex Karaban also had 21 points for the Huskies (4-0), who began a five-game stretch that features four ranked opponents. Demary finished with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.

The game was played at TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, as part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series.

Highly touted BYU freshman forward AJ Dybantsa, who grew up just outside Boston and is considered a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next summer, led the Cougars (3-1) with 25 points.

Richie Saunders added 17 and Robert Wright III finished with 16.

NO. 12 LOUISVILLE 106, OHIO 81

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 22 points and Louisville had its best 3-point shooting game of the season to cruise to a victory against Ohio.

The Cardinals (4-0), who entered Saturday averaging 102 points per game, topped 100 points for the third time this season. They went 16 of 35 from beyond the arc in matching their best start to a season in five years.

Louisville shot 20 of 36 in the first half, including going 9 for 17 from 3-point range. Isaac McKneely scored 12 points in the half.

Louisville also forced Ohio (1-3), a team that averaged 10.3 turnovers in its first three games, to commit 11 of its 17 turnovers in the first 20 minutes. That helped the Cardinals grow their lead to 58-37 with less than two minutes before halftime.

NO. 13 ST. JOHN’S 93, WILLIAM & MARY 60

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Hopkins and Joson Sanon scored 15 points apiece, and St. John’s pulled away early in the second half for a victory over William & Mary..

Hopkins and Sanon combined to make 11 of 23 shots for the Red Storm (2-1), who dropped eight spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after last weekend’s loss to Alabama at Madison Square Garden.

Dylan Darling returned from a minor calf injury that kept him out against Alabama and contributed 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He had four of the Red Storm’s 13 steals.

Oziyah Sellers also finished with 13 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Johnnies, who went 6 for 28 (21%) from behind the arc.

Reese Miller scored 11 points for the Tribe (2-2), whose last win over a Top 25 team was against North Carolina in 1977. They shot 38% from the floor and committed 24 turnovers.

NO. 25 KANSAS 76, PRINCETON 57

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Flory Bidunga scored a career-high 25 points, hitting 10 oi his 11 field goal attempts, as Kansas beat Princeton.

Kansas (3-1) used a 17-3 run midway through the second half to blow open a close game. Tre White added 18 points for the Jayhawks.

Princeton (2-2) was led by Dalen Davis with 21 points. Jack Stanton had 15 and Jackson Hicke added 12.

After Kansas opened up a 10-point lead at the start of the second half, Princeton’s Jack Stanton hit a pair of 3-pointers, one on a 4-point play, to trim the deficit to just 39-36. The Jayhawks had trouble pulling away, and when Davis hit a 3-pointer with 14:23 left, the lead was just 44-43.

