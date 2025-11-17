Siena hosts Colgate after Doty’s 25-point showing

Colgate Raiders (1-3) at Siena Saints (2-1) Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -5.5; over/under…

Colgate Raiders (1-3) at Siena Saints (2-1)

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Colgate after Gavin Doty scored 25 points in Siena’s 75-66 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

Siena finished 9-5 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Saints averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Colgate went 14-19 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

