Seton Hall takes home win streak into matchup with New Haven

New Haven Chargers (2-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Pirates take on New Haven.

Seton Hall went 7-25 overall with a 5-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates averaged 61.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

The Chargers are 1-1 on the road. New Haven allows 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.4 points per game.

