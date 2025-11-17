Seton Hall takes home win streak into matchup with New Haven

New Haven Chargers (2-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-0)
Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Pirates take on New Haven.
Seton Hall went 7-25 overall with a 5-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates averaged 61.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.
The Chargers are 1-1 on the road. New Haven allows 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.4 points per game.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
