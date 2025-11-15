Sellers scores 30 points, No. 25 Washington women pull away from Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points and No. 25 Washington pulled away from Utah for a…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points and No. 25 Washington pulled away from Utah for a 72-61 win on Saturday.

Sellers scored 18 points in the first half to help keep the Huskies in the game and then put away their former conference rival from when both schools were in the Pac-12.

Hannah Stines added 14 points for Washington (3-0). Sellers had 30 points against Utah last season.

Maty Wilke led the Utes (3-1) with 13 points. Lani White had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Reese Ross had 12 points and Chyra Evans added 11.

Washington had a 9-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Avery Howell started it with a pair of free throws for a 40-39 lead. Stines had consecutive layups for a 51-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The run went to 10-0 as Sellers scored twice to open the fourth quarter and Howell’s layup made it 57-45. Utah was never able to get the lead below double figures, despite making 6 of 12 shots because the Huskies made 9 of 17.

Utah led 20-16 after one quarter but with Sellers scoring 14 points in the second the Huskies took a brief lead before going into the break tied at 36.

Up next

Washington is home against Fresno State on Wednesday.

Utah faces Syracuse on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.