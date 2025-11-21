SE Louisiana Lions take on the East Texas A&M Lions on 3-game slide

East Texas A&M Lions (2-2) at SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana…

East Texas A&M Lions (2-2) at SE Louisiana Lions (1-3)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to stop its three-game skid when the SE Louisiana Lions play East Texas A&M.

SE Louisiana finished 26-6 overall, 20-2 in Southland play and 13-0 at home during the 2024-25 season. The SE Louisiana Lions averaged 12.0 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

East Texas A&M went 7-22 overall last season while going 4-16 in Southland action. The East Texas A&M Lions averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.

The SE Louisiana Lions and East Texas A&M Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.