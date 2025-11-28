Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (6-1) Palm Desert, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (6-1)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces Minnesota in Palm Desert, California.

The Broncos are 6-1 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Gophers have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Minnesota scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Santa Clara averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota scores 10.4 more points per game (73.3) than Santa Clara allows to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7%.

Cade Tyson is averaging 21.4 points for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

