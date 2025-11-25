Ryan’s 21 help Cleveland State beat Waynesburg 109-56

CLEVELAND (AP) — Preist Ryan’s 21 points helped Cleveland State defeat Waynesburg 109-56 on Tuesday. Ryan added eight rebounds for…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Preist Ryan’s 21 points helped Cleveland State defeat Waynesburg 109-56 on Tuesday.

Ryan added eight rebounds for the Vikings (3-5). Chevalier Emery scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Dayan Nessah shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Cam Danser finished with 16 points and two steals for the Yellow Jackets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

