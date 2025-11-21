Roberts scores 30, Pennsylvania knocks off Drexel 84-68

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 30 points as Pennsylvania beat Drexel 84-68 on Friday. Roberts added eight rebounds and…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 30 points as Pennsylvania beat Drexel 84-68 on Friday.

Roberts added eight rebounds and three steals for the Quakers (3-2). TJ Power scored 18 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 7 for 10 from the line. Michael Zanoni had 12 points and shot 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Dragons (2-4) were led by Josh Reed, who posted 21 points. Drexel also got 11 points and two blocks from Shane Blakeney.

Pennsylvania took the lead for good with 17:29 left in the first half. The score was 43-38 at halftime, with Roberts racking up 19 points. Pennsylvania pulled away with a 14-3 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Drexel by 11 points in the final half, as Power led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

