Robert Morris hosts Copeland and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (3-5) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Robert Morris after Ethan Copeland scored 20 points in Stetson’s 70-68 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Colonials are 4-0 on their home court. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon League with 17.0 assists per game led by Albert Vargas averaging 4.9.

The Hatters are 0-3 in road games. Stetson ranks seventh in the ASUN allowing 79.6 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

Robert Morris scores 75.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 79.6 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Livingston averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Nikolaos Chitikoudis is shooting 60.2% and averaging 13.4 points.

Jamie Phillips Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Hatters. Copeland is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

