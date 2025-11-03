Riley’s 15 helps Tulsa defeat Oklahoma Christian 100-57

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tylen Riley scored 15 points as Tulsa beat Oklahoma Christian 100-57 on Monday. Riley shot 3…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tylen Riley scored 15 points as Tulsa beat Oklahoma Christian 100-57 on Monday.

Riley shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Golden Hurricane. David Green scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Miles Barnstable went 5 of 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Anthony Ignowski, who finished with 14 points. Elijah Bailey added 10 points, and Carson Jones also put up nine points.

