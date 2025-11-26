Rice wins 81-62 over Oral Roberts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Nick Anderson scored 22 points in Rice’s 81-62 win against Oral Roberts in the Tarpon…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Nick Anderson scored 22 points in Rice’s 81-62 win against Oral Roberts in the Tarpon Bay Division of Coconut Hoops on Wednesday.

Anderson added six rebounds for the Owls (3-6). Jalen Smith scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Trae Broadnax finished with 13 points.

The Golden Eagles (3-6) were led by Connor Dow, who posted 19 points and two steals. Ty Harper added 12 points for Oral Roberts. Luke Gray finished with 11 points.

Rice took the lead for good with 14:51 left in the first half. The score was 44-32 at halftime, with Broadnax racking up 13 points. Rice outscored Oral Roberts by seven points in the second half, and Anderson scored a team-high 17 points in the second half to help secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

