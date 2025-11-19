Rice leads USC against Troy after 21-point game

Troy Trojans (4-2) at USC Trojans (3-0) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Troy after…

Troy Trojans (4-2) at USC Trojans (3-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Troy after Rodney Rice scored 21 points in USC’s 87-67 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds.

USC finished 17-18 overall with a 12-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The USC Trojans shot 48.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Troy Trojans are 3-2 on the road. Troy ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 2.5.

