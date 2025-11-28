Reaves’ 22 lead Fordham over Franklin Pierce 74-72

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 22 points as Fordham beat Franklin Pierce 74-72 on Friday. Reaves also contributed…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 22 points as Fordham beat Franklin Pierce 74-72 on Friday.

Reaves also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Rams (5-2). Rikus Schulte added 10 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and also had 11 rebounds and three steals. Marcus Greene and Roor Akhuar also had 10 points.

Anthony Parker led the way for the Ravens with 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Raymond Baka added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Franklin Pierce.

Fordham plays Albany on Saturday and Colgate on Sunday in the Northern Classic.

