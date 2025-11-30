Ralph’s 22 help Pacific take down Sacramento State 68-54

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph’s 22 points helped Pacific defeat Sacramento State 68-54 on Saturday. Ralph added eight rebounds…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph’s 22 points helped Pacific defeat Sacramento State 68-54 on Saturday.

Ralph added eight rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (6-2). Justin Rochelin added 12 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds. Jaden Clayton went 4 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding nine assists and three steals.

The Hornets (4-5) were led in scoring by Mikey Williams, who finished with 14 points, six assists and three steals. Jayden Teat added 12 points for Sacramento State. Jahni Summers had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Pacific took the lead for good on Isaac Jack’s dunk with 17:36 left in the contest. His team would outscore Sacramento State by 14 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

