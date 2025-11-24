Quinnipiac visits UCF following Monroe’s 25-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-2) at UCF Knights (5-1) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on UCF after…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-2) at UCF Knights (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on UCF after Amarri Monroe scored 25 points in Quinnipiac’s 83-75 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Knights have gone 3-1 at home. UCF scores 87.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-1 on the road. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Monroe averaging 4.8.

UCF makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Quinnipiac averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc. Jordan Burks is shooting 49.1% and averaging 12.7 points.

Monroe is averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals for the Bobcats. Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 14 points.

