Quinnipiac plays Pittsburgh following Reilly’s 29-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Pittsburgh after Samson Reilly…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits Pittsburgh after Samson Reilly scored 29 points in Quinnipiac’s 112-52 win against the City Tech Beavers.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 at home. Pittsburgh has a 4-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 1-1 on the road. Quinnipiac is sixth in the MAAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Asim Jones averaging 4.2.

Pittsburgh scores 71.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 74.0 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 13.6 more points per game (77.4) than Pittsburgh allows (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is scoring 14.2 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Panthers. Damarco Minor is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 47.6%.

Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 15.2 points for the Bobcats. Keith Mcknight is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.