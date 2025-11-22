Queens (NC) visits Latson and No. 2 South Carolina

Queens (NC) Royals (3-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Queens (NC) Royals (3-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Queens (NC) after Ta’Niya Latson scored 24 points in South Carolina’s 106-56 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 in home games. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 49.2 points while holding opponents to 27.9% shooting.

The Royals are 1-2 in road games. Queens (NC) is ninth in the ASUN with 12.2 assists per game led by Dayuna Colvin averaging 3.6.

South Carolina makes 54.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 17.8 percentage points higher than Queens (NC) has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Queens (NC) scores 15.0 more points per game (64.2) than South Carolina allows (49.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Johnson is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.8 points. Joyce Edwards is shooting 58.0% and averaging 18.8 points.

Brenae Jones-Grant is averaging 13.8 points, nine rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

