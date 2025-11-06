Live Radio
Potter puts up 23 in Utah Tech’s 110-65 victory over Bethesda (CA)

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 12:17 AM

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter had 23 points in Utah Tech’s 110-65 win over Bethesda (California) on Wednesday night.

Potter added seven rebounds and three steals for the Trailblazers (2-0). Madiba Owona scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Chance Trujillo shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Cameron Durr and Edward Spencer scored 17 points apiece for Bethesda.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

