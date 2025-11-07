Live Radio
Payne leads Maryland against Georgetown after 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 10:55 AM

Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) at Maryland Terrapins (1-0)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts Georgetown after Pharrel Payne scored 21 points in Maryland’s 83-61 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

Maryland went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 17-2 at home. The Terrapins gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Georgetown went 18-16 overall with a 3-9 record on the road a season ago. The Hoyas averaged 7.9 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

