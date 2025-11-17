Patterson leads Eastern Michigan against Detroit Mercy after 23-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-3) Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Detroit…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-3)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Detroit Mercy after Addison Patterson scored 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 90-83 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

Detroit Mercy went 8-24 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Titans allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Eastern Michigan went 16-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 15.8 bench points last season.

