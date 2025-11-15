Parker puts up 22 as Austin Peay knocks off UNC Greensboro 69-63

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Collin Parker had 22 points in Austin Peay’s 69-63 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday. Parker…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Collin Parker had 22 points in Austin Peay’s 69-63 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Parker added nine rebounds and five assists for the Governors (3-1). Tate McCubbin added 13 points and eight rebounds. Zyree Collins had 11 points.

The Spartans (0-4) were led by Justin Neely, who finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Valentino Pinedo added 12 points for UNC Greensboro. Donald Whitehead Jr. also had nine points.

