Oregon hosts Utah State after Fiso’s 22-point performance

Utah State Aggies (3-2) at Oregon Ducks (5-0) Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays Utah State…

Utah State Aggies (3-2) at Oregon Ducks (5-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays Utah State after Katie Fiso scored 22 points in Oregon’s 86-59 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Ducks have gone 4-0 in home games. Oregon is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies have gone 1-1 away from home. Utah State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Oregon averages 88.0 points, 20.8 more per game than the 67.2 Utah State allows. Utah State scores 12.0 more points per game (69.2) than Oregon allows to opponents (57.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is shooting 49.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Ducks. Sofia Bell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Aaliyah Gayles is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Marina Asensio is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.