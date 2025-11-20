Okorie leads Stanford against Seattle U after 26-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (3-1) at Stanford Cardinal (4-0) Stanford, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Seattle U…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-1) at Stanford Cardinal (4-0)

Stanford, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Seattle U after Ebuka Okorie scored 26 points in Stanford’s 93-66 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Stanford went 21-14 overall with a 17-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinal averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Seattle U went 14-18 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Redhawks averaged 8.1 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.