Okafor scores 27 points, leads Washington State over Southern Utah 98-74

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — ND Okafor scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Eemeli Yalaho added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington State beat Southern Utah 98-74 on Wednesday night.

Ace Glass added 20 points and Jerone Morton had 10 for Washington State (2-3), which shot 57% (39 of 68) from the floor.

Dylan Jones made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Southern Utah (1-5). Jaiden Feroah added 11 points.

The Cougars took the lead for good about eight minutes in and led 54-40 at the break. Okafor shot 6 of 6 from the floor and scored 14 first-half points. Yalaho had 11 points and Glass had 10. Jones scored 19 points in the first half to pace the Thunderbirds.

In the second half, Southern Utah pulled within 58-47 but didn’t get closer.

