Obi scores 17, Strack has double-double, No. 23 Kentucky women top Marshall 76-44

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Obi scored 17 points, Clara Strack had a double-double and No. 23 Kentucky rolled to a 76-44 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Strack had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-0), who have scored at least 75 points in their first five games since a seven-game streak 12 seasons ago. Asia Boone had 14 points off the bench and Teonni Key added 10. Tonie Morgan had 11 assists and Amelia Hassett had 14 rebounds, leading to a 54-28 advantage on the boards.

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey and Blessing King both had nine points for the Thundering Herd (2-2), who shot just 28% (14-50), going 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.

After a slow first quarter when the Wildcats were 3 of 17 and led 9-6 — Marshall was 2 of 11 — Kentucky took off. With three 7-0 runs in the second quarter, Kentucky outscored the Thundering Herd 27-11 to lead 36-17 at the break.

The Wildcats were 9 of 16 with three 3s and 6 of 7 from the line.

Kentucky steadily pulled away in the second half.

Up next

Kentucky is home against Purdue on Tuesday, the Wildcats’ first game against a Power 4 opponent.

Marshall is home against Salem, W.Va. on Tuesday.

