Northern Iowa Panthers and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off in Palm Desert, California

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-5) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (5-0)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Northern Iowa square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Panthers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Ramblers have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Northern Iowa scores 72.2 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.3 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Leon Bond III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Miles Rubin is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Ramblers. Justin Moore is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

