Northern Iowa Panthers and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers play in Palm Desert, California

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-5) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (5-0) Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-5) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (5-0)

Palm Desert, California; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on Loyola Chicago at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Panthers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ramblers are 1-5 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago gives up 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Northern Iowa makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Loyola Chicago scores 10.7 more points per game (69.7) than Northern Iowa gives up to opponents (59.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Bond III averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc. Trey Campbell is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.4 points.

Miles Rubin is averaging 12.7 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Ramblers. Justin Moore is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.