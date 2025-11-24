Northern Arizona hosts Cal Poly following Ward’s 28-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-2) Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -2.5;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-2)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces Northern Arizona after Cayden Ward scored 28 points in Cal Poly’s 92-85 win against the Utah Utes.

Northern Arizona went 18-16 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Lumberjacks averaged 14.6 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

The Mustangs are 2-3 on the road. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ali Assran averaging 2.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

