Norfolk State visits No. 16 Iowa State following Crooks’ 43-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa…

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (4-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State faces Norfolk State after Audi Crooks scored 43 points in Iowa State’s 97-50 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

Iowa State went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Cyclones allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 39.4% from the field last season.

Norfolk State finished 30-5 overall last season while going 12-3 on the road. The Spartans gave up 56.7 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.