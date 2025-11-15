Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Norfolk State visits No.…

Norfolk State visits No. 16 Iowa State following Crooks’ 43-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:44 AM

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (4-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Iowa State faces Norfolk State after Audi Crooks scored 43 points in Iowa State’s 97-50 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

Iowa State went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Cyclones allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 39.4% from the field last season.

Norfolk State finished 30-5 overall last season while going 12-3 on the road. The Spartans gave up 56.7 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up