No. 6 Michigan takes on Wake Forest in Detroit, Michigan

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:41 AM

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -15.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan will square off against Wake Forest at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Michigan went 27-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines shot 46.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Wake Forest finished 21-11 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Demon Deacons shot 44.3% from the field and 28.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

