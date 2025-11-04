No. 6 Duke Blue Devils start season at home against the Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns vs. Duke Blue Devils
Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -8.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke hosts Texas in the season opener.
Duke went 35-4 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Devils averaged 83.2 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 30.3 from deep.
Texas finished 19-16 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Longhorns averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
