No. 5 St. John’s Red Storm start season at home against the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats at St. John’s Red Storm

New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -24.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 St. John’s hosts Quinnipiac for the season opener.

St. John’s went 18-0 at home last season while going 31-5 overall. The Red Storm averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 16.1 second-chance points and 15.3 bench points last season.

Quinnipiac went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Bobcats shot 42.6% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.

