No. 5 Duke Blue Devils play the Niagara Purple Eagles on 5-game win streak

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-2) at Duke Blue Devils (5-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Duke will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Niagara.

The Blue Devils are 2-0 on their home court. Duke has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Niagara finished 11-20 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Purple Eagles shot 45.0% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

