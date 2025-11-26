No. 4 Duke plays No. 22 Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-0) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke squares off…

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke squares off against No. 22 Arkansas at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Blue Devils have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Duke averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Razorbacks have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC with 17.7 assists per game led by Darius Acuff Jr. averaging 4.3.

Duke scores 93.6 points, 23.4 more per game than the 70.2 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 16.9 percentage points above the 33.0% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Evans is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 13 points. Cameron Boozer is shooting 54.9% and averaging 21.1 points.

Meleek Thomas is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Razorbacks. Acuff is averaging 16.8 points.

