No. 3 UCLA tops No. 11 North Carolina in WBCA Challenge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — All-American Lauren Betts had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 UCLA to a 78-60 victory over No. 11 North Carolina on Thursday night in the WBCA Challenge, the Bruins’ second win over a ranked team this week.

UCLA (4-0) also topped No. 6 Oklahoma 73-59 on Monday in Sacramento, California. Coming off the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, the Bruins are making an early case as one of the favorites to get back there.

Betts also had seven assists. Teammate Kiki Rice overcame an 0-for-3 first half to finish with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting as well as 10 rebounds. Angela Dugalic added 14 points and Gabriela Jaquez had 12.

Elina Aarnisalo led North Carolina (2-1) with 13 points, and Indya Nivar and Ciera Toomey each scored 11. Nyla Harris, a transfer from Louisville, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting. She scored a combined 25 points in the Tar Heels’ two victories.

The teams swapped several scoring runs before UCLA took charge with a 10-point surge to end the third quarter for a 58-46 lead.

The Bruins dominated inside, winning the rebound battle 46-30 and outscoring the Tar Heels in the lane by a 46-22 margin. Four UCLA players had at least eight rebounds.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 88, TOWSON 70

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Addi Mack had 15 points and six assists to help Maryland to a win over Towson.

Maryland (4-0) lost starting guard Lea Bartelme in the second quarter to an apparent leg injury, but Kaylene Smikle returned to the lineup for the first time this season following her own leg problems.

Towson (2-2) was the fourth straight local team the Terrapins have played to start the season. They also beat Loyola, Maryland-Baltimore County and Georgetown. Towson is coached by Laura Harper, who played at Maryland under current Terps coach Brenda Frese.

Harper was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2006 Final Four, when Maryland won the national title.

Bartelme, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Slovenia, crumpled to the ground in the second quarter while driving toward the basket. She had to be helped off, unable to put weight on her left leg.

Mack, also a freshman, may now have a bigger role if Bartelme misses significant time. The 5-9 Mack scored 23 points in a comeback win over Georgetown, and she followed that up by shooting 7 for 13 against Towson.

Maryland shot 58% from the field in the first half and led 51-23 at halftime.

India Johnston scored 23 points for the Tigers and Thalia Shepard added 20.

NO. 12 TENNESSEE 68, BELMONT 58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Talaysia Cooper scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Tennessee rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Belmont.

Cooper scored 21 points through the first three quarters before Kaniya Boyd and Mya Pauldo led a final-period comeback with six points apiece with Tennessee (3-1) outscoring the Bruins 22-9.

Janiah Barker finished with 11 points and Zee Spearman had 10 for Tennessee, which started just 3 of 28 from the arc before going 4 of 6 in the fourth. The Lady Vols scored 23 points off 20 turnovers and grabbed 23 offensive rebounds.

Avery Strickland scored 14 points, Jailyn Banks 13 and Hilary Fuller 10 for the Bruins (1-2).

Consecutive 3-pointers by Strickland and Fuller in the final minute of the third quarter gave the Bruins their first lead since midway through the opening period.

Trailing by three to start the fourth, Boyd gave the Lady Vols the lead for good with a 3-pointer early in a 14-2 game-ending run.

NO. 21 IOWA 1055, DRAKE 58

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Layla Hays had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the freshman’s first double-double, Ava Heiden and Chazadi Wright also scored 14 points apiece and Iowa rolled past Drake.

Hannah Stuelke and Emely Rodriguez added 11 points each and Taylor Stremlow 10 for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who shot 54%, scored 35 points off turnovers and 62 in the paint.

Grace Knutson scored 19 points, Abbie Aalsma 16 and Peyton McCabe 10 for the Bulldogs (1-2).

Iowa scored 20 or more points in every quarter and hit 100 points for the third time this season.

Knutson’s 3-pointer gave Drake its only led at 9-8 before the Bulldogs missed their final 11 shots of the first period and Iowa took control, leading 45-25 by halftime.

The Hawkeyes had a trio of 3-pointers in 13-1 run to open the second half to lead by 32. The lead reached a high of 44.

