Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 21 Arkansas and…

No. 21 Arkansas and Central Arkansas to meet in cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:41 AM

Central Arkansas Bears (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -35.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on No. 21 Arkansas for a non-conference matchup.

Arkansas finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Razorbacks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

Central Arkansas finished 9-24 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Bears shot 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up