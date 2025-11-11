No. 21 Arkansas and Central Arkansas to meet in cross-conference matchup

Central Arkansas Bears (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -35.5; over/under…

Central Arkansas Bears (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -35.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on No. 21 Arkansas for a non-conference matchup.

Arkansas finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Razorbacks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

Central Arkansas finished 9-24 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Bears shot 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

