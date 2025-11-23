No. 20 Tennessee takes on Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) Las Vegas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -14.5; over/under…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Las Vegas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee squares off against Rutgers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Volunteers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee is third in college basketball with 22.4 assists per game. Ja’Kobi Gillespie leads the Volunteers averaging 6.0.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 in non-conference play. Rutgers ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Grant averaging 2.6.

Tennessee makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Rutgers averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Ament is shooting 43.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Volunteers. Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points.

Grant is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 14.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.