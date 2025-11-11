No. 2 South Carolina suspends backup guard Maddy McDaniel ahead of game vs. rival Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 2 South Carolina suspended reserve guard Maddy McDaniel ahead of its game against rival Clemson…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 2 South Carolina suspended reserve guard Maddy McDaniel ahead of its game against rival Clemson on Tuesday night.

South Carolina (2-0) announced the suspension shortly before its 65-37 victory over the Tigers.

“Maddy McDaniel will not be at tonight’s game. She has been suspended,” the Gamecocks said on social media.

Coach Dawn Staley did not detail why McDaniel was suspended. When asked if McDaniel would play when the Gamecocks take on No. 8 Southern Cal in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Staley responded, “Doubt it.”

Would McDaniel return this season? “That’s on her,” the coach said. “She’s evaluated every day.”

McDaniel is a 5-foot-9 sophomore from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She played in 30 games as a freshman, averaging 3.1 points a contest.

The suspension is the latest hit to South Carolina’s roster. The Gamecocks are without reigning SEC Tournament MVP Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins because of season-long injuries.

