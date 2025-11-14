Live Radio
No. 14 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:41 AM

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (2-0)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan faces No. 18 Notre Dame in Detroit, Michigan.

Michigan finished 23-11 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

Notre Dame went 28-6 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 11.5 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

