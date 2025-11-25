No. 11 Iowa hosts Western Illinois following McCowan’s 28-point performance

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces No. 11 Iowa after Raegan McCowan scored 28 points in Western Illinois’ 84-77 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Hawkeyes have gone 3-0 in home games. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 21.0 assists per game led by Chazadi Wright averaging 4.8.

Western Illinois went 17-17 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Leathernecks averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.