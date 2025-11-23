Njike, Pennsylvania Quakers to host Casey, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (4-1) Philadelphia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Saint Joseph’s…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (4-1)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Quakers are 2-0 on their home court. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Njike averaging 2.4.

The Hawks have gone 2-0 away from home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 with 18.4 assists. Aleah Snead leads the Hawks with 3.4.

Pennsylvania scores 69.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 62.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 31.9% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Collins is scoring 10.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Quakers. Njike is averaging 10.0 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7%.

Gabby Casey is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Snead is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists.

