Nivar secures 2nd triple-double in program history and No. 12 UNC women top South Dakota State 83-48

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo and freshman Nyla Brooks each scored 14 points, Indya Nivar secured the second triple-double in program history and No. 12 North Carolina beat South Dakota State 83-48 on Thursday to begin the Cancun Challenge.

Nivar had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals to join her former teammate Alyssa Ustby in the program record book for triple-doubles. Nivar made her 10th steal with just over three minutes to go and her teammates on the bench celebrated the triple-double.

Nyla Harris, who missed the last game, added 12 points in nine minutes off the bench for North Carolina (6-1). Brooks was coming off a career-high 18-point performance while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc against UNCG to earn ACC freshman of the week honors.

Brooklyn Meyer scored 16 points for South Dakota State (5-1). The Jackrabbits were selected to take the Summit League crown in the preseason poll after going 16-0 in conference action last year and reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina scored the opening nine points of the game and led 41-23 at halftime.

South Dakota State was just 18 of 54 from the field (33%), including 2 of 19 from 3-point range. The Jackrabbits became the fourth team this season North Carolina has held below 50 points.

Up next

North Carolina: Continues tournament play against Kansas State on Friday and Columbia on Saturday.

South Dakota State: Faces the Lions on Friday and the Wildcats on Saturday.

