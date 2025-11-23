Nijel Pack, Derrion Reid help Oklahoma pull away for 72-53 victory over Alcorn State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Nijel Pack had 17 points, Derrion Reid scored 16 and Oklahoma pulled away in the second…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Nijel Pack had 17 points, Derrion Reid scored 16 and Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to beat Alcorn State 72-53 on Sunday.

Pack made 5 of 12 shots from 3-point range but missed all five of his shots from inside the arc for the Sooners (4-2). He added five assists and four steals. Reid hit 5 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds.

Xzavier Brown added 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting for Oklahoma.

Tylen McDaniels sank half of his 10 shots and scored 12 to lead the Braves (0-7), who have yet to play a home game. He also had six rebounds. Bryson Calamese hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench.

Alcorn State hung with Oklahoma through the first 20 minutes, trailing 35-33 at halftime.

McDaniels tied it with a layup to begin the second half, but Reid answered with a 3-pointer and the Sooners played with a lead over the final 18:39.

The Braves out shot Oklahoma from the floor 37.7% to 33.3%. Alcorn State shot 44.4% from 3-point range (8 for 18), while the Sooners made 9 of 31 (29%). Oklahoma’s biggest advantage came at the foul line where the Sooners went 19 for 28, while the Braves made 5 of 8 attempts.

Oklahoma scored 19 points off 19 Braves turnovers. Alcorn State score four off seven Sooner miscues.

Oklahoma squares off against Marquette on Friday at the Bad Boy Mowers Series in Chicago.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.