Nick Marinelli, Arrinten Page rally Northwestern past South Carolina 79-77 at Greenbrier Tip-Off

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Nick Martinelli had 25 points before notching an assist on Arrinten Page’s layup in…

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Nick Martinelli had 25 points before notching an assist on Arrinten Page’s layup in the final second and Northwestern survived a late rally by South Carolina to post a 79-77 victory on Sunday in the Mountain Division of the Greenbrier Tip-Off.

South Carolina was down two with just over seven minutes remaining when Grant Polk missed a 3-point shot. Max Green hit from deep at the other end and then scored off a steal by Page. Justin Mullins followed with a dunk and Green scored off another Gamecocks turnover to finish a 9-0 run for a 71-60 advantage with 5:30 left to play.

Meechie Johnson scored seven straight points for South Carolina and Elijah Strong made two free throws with 1:44 remaining to cap a 15-4 spurt and tie it at 75-all. Martinelli hit a jumper for the lead, but Mike Sharavjamts sank two free throws to knot the score with 28 seconds left.

Martinelli made 8 of 17 shots with two 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for the Wildcats (5-1). Green hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench. Page pitched in with 10 points and six assists.

Strong led the Gamecocks (4-2) with 16 points off the bench. Johnson scored 15 points, while Sharavjamts had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Martinelli had eight points as Northwestern took a 36-34 lead into halftime.

The Gamecocks opened the event with a 79-72 loss to Butler, while the Wildcats’ lost to Virginia 83-78.

Up next

South Carolina: The Gamecocks host Charleston Southern on Friday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats play Oklahoma State in Chicago on Thursday in the Thanksgiving Classic.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.