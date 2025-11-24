Nebraska plays Winthrop following Sandfort’s 21-point game

Winthrop Eagles (3-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Winthrop after Pryce…

Winthrop Eagles (3-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Winthrop after Pryce Sandfort scored 21 points in Nebraska’s 86-85 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cornhuskers have gone 3-0 at home. Nebraska has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Daylen Berry averaging 5.0.

Nebraska scores 87.7 points, 11.5 more per game than the 76.2 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandfort is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 16.5 points. Rienk Mast is shooting 53.1% and averaging 16.2 points.

Berry is averaging 14.5 points for the Eagles. Kareem Rozier is averaging 14.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.