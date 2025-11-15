Navy secures 97-64 victory against Washington (MD)

Aidan Kehoe scored 20 points as Navy beat Washington (MD) 97-64 on Friday.

Kehoe had nine rebounds for the Midshipmen (2-2). Jinwoo Kim added 14 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and bringing in five rebounds. Donovan Draper had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Jaedon Harris led the way for the Shoremen with 11 points. Ryan Lang and Davis Bland both added nine points for Washington (MD).

Navy took the lead with 9:11 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kehoe led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 48-30 at the break. Navy extended its lead to 73-47 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Kehoe scored a team-high 10 points in the second half to close out the win.

