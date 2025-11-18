Nate Bittle, Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. power Oregon past Oregon State 87-75

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nate Bittle had 24 points, Jackson Shelstad scored 22 and Kwame Evans Jr. posted a double-double…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nate Bittle had 24 points, Jackson Shelstad scored 22 and Kwame Evans Jr. posted a double-double to lead Oregon to an 87-75 victory over Oregon State on Monday night.

Bittle made 7 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 10 free throws for the Ducks (4-0), adding seven rebounds. Shelstad hit 7 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers and all four of his foul shots. Evans totaled 16 points and 14 rebounds, making 10 of 14 at the foul line. Takai Simpkins pitched in with 13 points.

Bittle had 11 points and Jackson Shelstad scored 10 to guide Oregon to a 41-34 lead at halftime.

Bittle made four free throws and a 3-pointer as the Ducks jumped out to an 11-0 lead. The Beavers battled back and grabbed a 29-28 lead on a 3-pointer by Malcolm Christie at 6:39. Shelstad answered with a 3-pointer and Oregon never trailed again against their former Pac-12 Conference rivals.

Reserve Isaiah Sy had 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting to top the Beavers (3-1). Sy went 7 for 7 at the foul line. Yaak Yaak had 10 points off the bench before fouling out. Josiah Lake II scored 10.

Olavi Suutela came off the bench and hit two 3-pointers, scoring all eight of his points before the break to lead Oregon State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.